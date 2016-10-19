October 19, 2016 News » Local News

Halfway point reached on Cimarron Interchange 

  Pam Zubeck

State transportation officials say the mutli-year Interstate 25/Cimarron Interchange project has reached the halfway point, with traffic switching in coming weeks to new permanent pavement in the northbound lanes of I-25 from South Nevada Avenue to the Bijou Street exit.

Then, in November, the old I-25 bridge over U.S. 24 will be demolished, closing the road under the bridge for a seven-hour stretch during a weekend, along with the northbound ramps. After the demolition, the project moves into Phase 2 — work on the northbound I-25 off- and on-ramps. The project continues through 2017.

  • In November, the old I-25 bridge over U.S. 24 will be demolished.

