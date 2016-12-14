Hannah Mitchell-Parsons promoted at Regional Business Alliance 

click to enlarge File photo

Hannah Mitchell-Parsons has been promoted by the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance to the role of chief economic development officer. She's responsible for business retention and attraction, local industry support and workforce initiatives.

Parsons had served as the RBA's chief community development officer. She previously co-founded Colorado Springs' first co-working space, Epicentral Coworking, and owned a residential real estate business. She also serves as board chair of the Downtown Partnership.

"Hannah understands the challenges and opportunities area businesses currently face, as well as the trends and opportunities on the horizon that will affect our economy in the future," Dirk Draper, Business Alliance president and CEO, said in a release. Parsons replaces Al Wenstrand, who is retiring after holding the position since April 2014.