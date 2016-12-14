December 14, 2016 News » Noted

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Hannah Mitchell-Parsons promoted at Regional Business Alliance 

By

Tools

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

Hannah Mitchell-Parsons has been promoted by the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance to the role of chief economic development officer. She's responsible for business retention and attraction, local industry support and workforce initiatives.

Parsons had served as the RBA's chief community development officer. She previously co-founded Colorado Springs' first co-working space, Epicentral Coworking, and owned a residential real estate business. She also serves as board chair of the Downtown Partnership.

"Hannah understands the challenges and opportunities area businesses currently face, as well as the trends and opportunities on the horizon that will affect our economy in the future," Dirk Draper, Business Alliance president and CEO, said in a release. Parsons replaces Al Wenstrand, who is retiring after holding the position since April 2014.

More Noted »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Noted

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Food Drive with Grass It Up @ Front Range Barbeque

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    NAMI Haircut-a-thon @ CC's Worner Campus Center

    • Thu., Dec. 15, 12-5:30 p.m. $10 minimum suggested donation

  • Ugly Christmas Sweater Office Party (Get Involved)

    • Thu., Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m.

  • Ascending to Health with CSYP Networking with Whiskey @ Ivywild School

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.

  • Nutcracker Swing @ Ormao Dance Company

    • Fri., Dec. 16, 6 & 7 p.m.
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation