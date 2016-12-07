Harvest pumpkin soup with goat cheese crumbles 

Ingredients (for soup)

6 small pumpkins

6 tsp. butter

1 small yellow onion, roughly chopped

1/2 lb. roasted green chiles, peeled, seeded and roughly chopped

3 cinnamon sticks

1 tbsp. butter

1 cup sherry

4 cups heavy cream

1/4 tsp. turmeric (optional)

salt and white pepper

Ingredients (for garnish)

2 oz. crumbled goat cheese

pumpkin seed oil

Directions

Preheat oven to 375. Cut the tops off the pumpkins and remove seeds and pulp. Lightly salt the pumpkin cavities and place 1 tsp. butter inside each. Place tops and bottoms on baking sheet and roast for 40-45 minutes, until the flesh is easily scooped from the shell.

In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepot, melt 1 tbsp. butter over medium heat; add onion, green chiles and cinnamon sticks, and sweat seven to 10 minutes, until onions are translucent, but not browned. Remove the pot from the heat.

When the pumpkins have cooled, scoop the flesh into the pot with the chiles and onions. When all the pumpkins are emptied, return the pot to medium heat and cook four to five minutes. Add half the sherry, bring to a boil, and remove from the heat. Discard the cinnamon sticks and pure everything, adding a little heavy cream as necessary.

Return the pumpkin and chile pure to the pot, and add remaining sherry. Cook over medium heat four to five minutes, then add remaining cream. Bring the cream to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat and run through a fine mesh strainer to remove solids.

Return the liquid to the stove and bring to a boil. Add the turmeric, if desired, and season with salt and pepper. If your pumpkins survived their scraping, you may use them as bowls. Ladle the soup into the shells or warm bowls and drizzle with pumpkin seed oil and top with crumbled goat cheese. Serve immediately.

Aftertaste

I love this soup because it brings together some of the best of the fall harvest in an unexpected way. Normally, pumpkin soup is sweeter, without the spice and richness of the goat cheese, which, with its slightly tart flavor, really steps up the soup's character. Also, serving it in the hollowed-out roasted pumpkins brings lots of "oohs" and "ahhs" from the dining room.

— Chef James Africano