Hiking Holbert Cabin 

click to enlarge Bob Falcone

Holbert Cabin

Phantom Canyon Road is a long, winding, narrow dirt road that connects the town of Victor with the town of Penrose, just east of Cañon City. A former railway, the road carries a treacherous reputation with turns so tight that vehicles over 25-feet aren't allowed on it. In fact, long vehicles can't even make some of the hair-pin turns on the road.There aren't many hiking trails along Phantom Canyon Road, which serves as another testament to it's rugged nature.But, if you're looking for a nice, short historic and mostly easy hike, this trek is for you. All directions are from the well marked start of Phantom Canyon Road, off of U.S. Highway 50 just west of the town of Florence.