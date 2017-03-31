Header Promo Spot
Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 31, 2017 Columns » Hiking Bob

Hiking Holbert Cabin 

By

Tools

Phantom Canyon Road is a long, winding, narrow dirt road that connects the town of Victor with the town of Penrose, just east of Cañon City. A former railway, the road carries a treacherous reputation with turns so tight that vehicles over 25-feet aren't allowed on it. In fact, long vehicles can't even make some of the hair-pin turns on the road.

There aren't many hiking trails along Phantom Canyon Road, which serves as another testament to it's rugged nature.

But, if you're looking for a nice, short historic and mostly easy hike, this trek is for you. All directions are from the well marked start of Phantom Canyon Road, off of U.S. Highway 50 just west of the town of Florence.

click to enlarge Holbert Cabin - BOB FALCONE
  • Bob Falcone
  • Holbert Cabin

Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, college instructor, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 25 years. Follow him on Twitter (@hikingbob), Facebook (Hiking Bob), Instagram (@HikingBob_CO) or visit his website (Hikingbob.com). E-mail questions, comments, suggestions, etc to Bob: info@hikingbob.com.
Slideshow Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin
Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin 15 slides
Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin
Road Trip Hike: Holbert Cabin
By Bob Falcone
Click to View 15 slides

More Hiking Bob »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Hiking Bob

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation