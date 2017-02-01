February 01, 2017 Culture » Literature

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

How My Cat Is My Hat and My Sleeping Cap came to be 

The Cut

By

Tools

click to enlarge thecut-233a75cfc07d512d.jpg

One morning in 2014, Catherine Shanks woke up with her cat, Shiloh, snoozing on her head, as usual. The phrase "My Cat Is My Hat and My Sleeping Cap" entered her mind and refused to leave. Then came a rhyme, and another and another. Shanks, a Manitou resident, walked to a nearby café to write.

"It was the craziest thing. One line after the other just kept coming," she says. About 10 minutes later, she had finished a functional draft for a children's book, titled My Cat Is My Hat and My Sleeping Cap. While seeking an illustrator, she was introduced to Denise Duker. A lifelong painter, Duker had recently taken up illustrating, including local author Barbara Ziek's Zadie and Plain Vanilla, the Rainbow Alpaca.

"I had done a couple of book illustrations already, but I really loved her story. I just loved how it read," says Duker. "It's this very soothing, lyrical story."

And it seems that children agree. Shanks and Duker read the story to Scott Elementary students as part of a young authors' book day. Duker says that the book's rhyming writing was a hit with the kids, also noting that the regular structure likely makes it a good choice for teaching early readers how to read.

"I know that [lyrical style] helps a lot when you're learning how to read," she says.

Shiloh recently passed away at the age of 19, having lived an adventurous life, including surviving a mountain lion attack and spending six months in Italy.

"Nineteen years with any pet or any person is a long time," Shanks says. "It's been difficult. [But] I get lines here and there for the second book, [International Kitty of Mystery]."

More Literature »

  • The Cut

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Literature

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Americana Bad Assery @ The Gallery Below

  • User Submitted
    The Curious Palate: Wine Tasting @ Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

    • Second Wednesday of every month, 6-7:30 p.m. Continues through Dec. 13 $25-$45
    • Buy Tickets

  • After Before @ CC's Cornerstone Arts Center

    • Through March 11

  • User Submitted
    Into the Woods @ Arati Artists Gallery

    • Through Feb. 28

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Far Horizons: Landscapes from the Collection @ Sangre de Cristo Arts Center

    • Through March 12
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation