Hungarian Goulash

Ingredients

1 lb. boneless chuck roast, trimmed and cut into ½-inch cubes

2 tbsp. lard

½ small onion, sliced

salt to taste

½ tsp. black pepper

1 bay leaf

½ tsp. steak spice (no MSG)

½ tsp. granulated garlic

2 tbsp. Spanish paprika

1 tsp. marjoram

1/8 c. all-purpose flour

1 egg

1/8 c. milk

Directions

Heat lard in large pan over medium heat, then add beef. Let simmer for a few minutes. Add onion, salt and black pepper. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 10 minutes.

Stir in remaining seasonings, marjoram last. Add approximately 2 to 3 cups of water — just enough to cover the beef. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and let beef braise in sauce up to 25 minutes (until meat is tender).

In a separate bowl, combine flour, egg and milk, and mix well. Add the mixture slowly into the goulash pan, stirring constantly. This will thicken the sauce. Serves 4.

Aftertaste

This recipe has been used in my restaurant for years, and it has become an absolute customer favorite and our signature dish. A blend of beef and paprika flavors creates a delicious dish your family and guests will love. It can be served over noodles, potato pancakes, dumplings or rice, and garnished with sour cream. Regardless, it is a dish that will satisfy the most picky eaters and will bring you back to it again and again.

— Submitted by European Cafe and Restaurant owner Bozena Jakubczyk