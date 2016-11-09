Insurance tough for trans people 

Most of us find buying health insurance a frustrating and confusing process. It's worse if you happen to be transgender.
That's because some health insurers may not cover all the care you need. One Colorado, a Colorado LGBTQ advocacy group, hopes to ease the burden of finding comprehensive insurance with its 2017 Transgender Health Insurance Buyer's Guide, available at one-colorado.org.
"Excluding coverage for transgender individuals still remains one of the most frequent examples of LGBTQ discrimination," One Colorado Executive Director Daniel Ramos said in a news release.
Hello everyone my name is Campbell Erica, i want to share a live testimony on…
Are you interested in adoption, but not sure where to begin? Our Center receives numerous…
Its a shame that an official of such repute indulges in such a disgraceful act!…