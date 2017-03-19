It is officially Colorado Craft Beer Week 

click to enlarge
Saturday, March 18, through Saturday, March 25, marks Colorado Craft Beer Week
, a celebration of all things malty and bubbly made in Colorado. Run by the Colorado Brewers Guild
, the week sees breweries across the state putting on special events.
It’s all in preparation for March 25th’s Collaboration Beer Fest, at the National Western Complex (4655 Humboldt St., Denver, collaborationfest.com
). The event features breweries from across the state and around the world teaming up to make one-off specialty beers. Attendees can expect a few Springs breweries to represent. Bristol Brewing Company (1604 S. Cascade Ave., bristolbrewing.com
), for instance, has teamed up with Florence Brewing Company (200 S. Pikes Peak Ave., Florence, florencebrewing.com
) to brew a raspberry berliner weisse. Fossil Craft Beer Co. (2845 Ore Mill Road, #1, fossilcraftbeer.com
) and Cerberus Brewing Co. (702 W. Colorado Ave., cerberusbrewingco.com
) teamed up to make not one but two beers. The first, Nichoria, is a New England-stye IPA, brewed with over 10 pounds of Azacca, El Dorado, Wakatu, and Citra hops. The second, Scrimshaw, is a kettle-soured gose, brewed with black Hawaiian sea salt, aged on pineapples and dry-hopped with Lemondrop and Wakatu hops.
But if anyone’s making a strong showing at Collaboration Fest, it’s Pikes Peak Brewing Co. (1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, pikespeakbrewing.com
). Their founder, Chris Wright, is vice chair of the Colorado Brewers Guild board of directors this year, so he’ll have a hand in the guild board collaboration beer. His brewery’s collaborated with Littleton-based Living the Dream Brewing to make a smoked peach ale dubbed Smoke‘em If You Got‘em. They’re also teaming up with Wynkoop Brewing Co. — co-founded by Gov. John Hickenlooper — to make a pistachio-aged rye ale.
For those who don’t want to spend $60 to $85 to attend Collaboration Fest, many of the Springs breweries have planned special events and brewed special beers to celebrate the week here in town.
Joining Craft Beer Week’s events in progress, Wednesday, March 22, is Colorado Pint Day, and at participating breweries across the state, patrons who order a pint can pay an extra buck for a specially engraved glass dubbed The 14er, designed to celebrate the mountains, wildlife and beer of Colorado. That extra dollar goes to the Colorado Brewers Guild. Drop by Cerberus between 4 and 7 p.m. to get one in town. Bristol will also have the glasses available free with the purchase of a pint of Mass Transit ale, starting at 5 p.m.
Their collaboration partners over at Fossil have plans for Thursday, March 23. At 7 p.m., they’re hosting a meet the brewer night with brewer Josh Mater. On Friday, March 24, go to either of the two for a tapping of both breweries’ collaboration beers. Or, go to Bristol for a pour of the berliner weisse they brewed with Florence.
Many other Springs breweries are holding events to celebrate the week — check in with your favorite to see what they’ve got planned.