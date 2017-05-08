Search
May 08, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

It's Derrick Anderson's world 

DERRICK ANDERSON, "A WORLD OF MY OWN"
  • Derrick Anderson, "A World of My Own"

Steeped in a genre that rarely gets enough appreciation, this album from veteran LA session musician Derrick Anderson is a definite winner. Up until now, Anderson has been best known as “the (black) guy in The Bangles,” playing bass in one of the most consistently appealing purveyors of straight-ahead tuneful rock. But with A World of My Own, he proves himself as an exceptionally talented power-pop songwriter and arranger, especially on uptempo ravers like “Phyllis & Sharon.” With appearances by Matthew Sweet and Kim Shattuck — along with various Bangles and Cowsills — Anderson continues to be something of a chameleon. So when pals The Smithereens back him on the Ed Stasium-produced “Waiting for You,” the result sounds a lot like, well, The Smithereens. But fans of the style won’t mind, especially since Anderson brings along such top-notch tunes.
File next to: Redd Kross, Chris von Sneidern

