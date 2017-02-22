click to enlarge Brienne Boortz

Jamaican Curried Goat

Ingredients

2 lbs. goat meat, cut in 1-inch cubes

4 tbsp. curry powder

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 tsp. salt

2 tsp. seasoned salt

2 tbsp. oil

2 c. water

1 small onion, roughly chopped

1 stalk fresh green onion, chopped

1 lb. russet potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 carrots, julienned

Directions

Season goat meat with curry powder, garlic, salt and seasoned salt, and marinate for at least 30 minutes, preferably overnight. Heat oil in pot over medium heat. Add goat meat and stir for about 1 to 2 minutes. Add water and simmer over low heat until meat is tender — about 30 minutes per pound of meat. Add more water if necessary.

Add onion, green onion and potatoes to meat. Simmer until potatoes are cooked, about 2 hours. Add carrots. Cook for another 15 minutes.

Serve hot with Jamaica's typical accompaniment, rice and peas — rice and kidney beans cooked in coconut milk.

Serves three to four, or one hungry Jamaican.

Aftertaste

In Jamaica, goat meat is considered a delicacy. It is the entrée of choice at weddings, funerals, parties and most official functions. Goat meat is very lean and delicate. In fact, did you know that this is the most-consumed meat throughout the world? It is also one of the healthier meat options, when compared to other meats, including chicken. It is generally grass-fed and leaner, with less saturated fat, calories and cholesterol. When cooked properly, the meat is succulent, tender and rich. You can purchase goat meat at most international markets or from Mexican and Latin American butchers. This recipe was seen on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins & Dives.

— Submitted by owner Claudette Hutchinson