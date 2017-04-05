Header Promo Spot
Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 05, 2017 News » Politics

Jeff Hays to lead Colorado GOP 

By

Tools

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
Jeff Hays, former chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, was elected to lead the Colorado GOP at an April 1 party event at Englewood High School.

Hays triumphed over George Athanasopoulos by 284-146. The Denver Post reports that debate focused on outsider Athanasopoulos' view that the party should use a loophole in Proposition 108, passed by voters in November, to avoid allowing open primaries (allowing those other than Republicans to vote on candidates). Hays opposed the maneuver.

Hays received many big-name endorsements before his win, and was the clear favorite.

More Politics »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Politics

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation