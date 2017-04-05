Jeff Hays to lead Colorado GOP 

click to enlarge File photo

Jeff Hays, former chair of the El Paso County Republican Party, was elected to lead the Colorado GOP at an April 1 party event at Englewood High School.Hays triumphed over George Athanasopoulos by 284-146. The Denver Post reports that debate focused on outsider Athanasopoulos' view that the party should use a loophole in Proposition 108, passed by voters in November, to avoid allowing open primaries (allowing those other than Republicans to vote on candidates). Hays opposed the maneuver.Hays received many big-name endorsements before his win, and was the clear favorite.