Jeremy Foucault, Jenny & The Mexicats, and more music happenings for this week 

click to enlarge Joseph Navas

Jeffrey Foucault brings his music and metaphors to Pueblo’s Brues Alehouse on May 4.

Anyone jonesing for angular, guitar-led alt-rock can get their fix at the Black Sheep on May 3 with Doylestown, Pennsylvania’s Balance and Composure, California’s From Indian Lakes and Philadelphia’s Queen of Jeans.Saturday, May 6, brings Montreal metal act Keychain to Sunshine Studios, with Justin Symbol, Lavina Unknown, Lamb Bed, Axe 2 the Face and Sins of Man in tow.At the Triple Nickel on May 8, catch a night of experimental, innovative hip-hop, featuring Illinois’ Serengeti, Connecticut’s Ceschi, Texas’ Chime, and Colorado’s Curta.On May 9, country/rockabilly act The Boxmasters takes the stage at Palmer Lake’s Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts. While the Boxmasters might not be a household name, I’m fairly certain you’re familiar with their frontman, one Billy Bob Thornton.Finally, for a little advance notice, Edith, the newly truncated moniker of local favorites Edith Makes a Paper Chain, had a recent show cancellation at Manitou Springs’ Pikes Peak Pub. However, locals have another new opportunity to catch the band at Ivywild School on May 13 — Edith’s first time headlining at the venue — with the eclectic Denver rock-bluegrass-funk-gypsy fusion sextet Before the Bulb in support.

Looking for bigger gigs? Here's the latest lineup from around the state:



click to enlarge Jenny & The Mexicats tear down the walls May 4th at Denver’s Goosetown Tavern.

Dada Life, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 5Spread the Word Music Festival 2017, Downtown Denver, May 5-7As It Is, Black Sheep, May 6Metalachi, Marquis Theater, Denver, May 6Papadosio, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 6The 1975, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 6-7Chris Brown, Pepsi Center, Denver, May 8Kongos, Mother Mother, Marquis Theater, Denver, May 9-10Opeth, Gojira, Devin Townsend Project, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 11Son Volt, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, May 12Barenaked Ladies, Pikes Peak Center, May 13Flogging Molly, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 13Lettuce, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 13Slow Caves, Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 13LP, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 16Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 16Everclear, Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 20The Dear Hunter, Black Sheep, May 21Elephant Revival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 21Jagwar Ma, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 22Soundgarden, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 22Bleachers, Rawkus, May 23Chris Stapleton, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 23Midnight Oil, Paramount Theatre, Denver, May 23Jean-Michel Jarre, 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, May 24JoJo, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, May 24The Accidentals, Songbird Cellars, Pueblo, May 25The Birthday Massacre, Marquis Theater, Denver, May 25Heather Maloney, Songbird Cellars, Pueblo, May 26Ian Anderson, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 26Jethro Tull with the Colorado Symphony, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 26Justin Townes Earle, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 26MeadowGrass Music Festival, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, May 26-28Denver Day of Rock, Downtown Denver, May 27Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29-30Trey Anastasio, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 31

Back in Colorado Springs, here's what else is playing around this week:

Wednesday 5/3

Thursday 5/4

Friday 5/5

Saturday 5/6

Sunday 5/7

Tuesday 5/9

Venue Directory

Jack Quinn’s, Johnny Dango and the Cornbread (Americana), 7 p.m.Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.One Love Club, Open Mic Wednesdays with Logan LaValley, 7 p.m.Playing Field Sports Bar, DJ Night (dance), 8 p.m.The Warehouse, Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.CC’s Packard Hall, Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble, 7:30 p.m.Fujiyama, Skip Moore’s Piano Pop (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Sean and Kieran of Big Paddy, 7 p.m.Patty Jewett Bar & Grill, Craig Walter (acoustic), 6 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Embrace the Dirt (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.Axe and the Oak, Jesse Cotton Stone (blues), 7 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill, Suga Bear & The Show Time Band (R&B), 8:30 p.m.Benny’s, Jam Factor (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Cleats Bar & Grill East, Fishtank Pirahnas (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Frankie’s Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, The Tejon Street Corner Thieves (Americana), 8:30 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Woodshed Red (Americana), 9 p.m.CC’s Armstrong Hall, The Back Row (rock/pop), 7 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.The Mezzanine, TREO (jazz), 5:30 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Dirty Kings (rock/pop), 9 p.m.The Perk Downtown, Nolan Smith (acoustic), 6 p.m.Playing Field Sports Bar, Wrestle with Jimmy (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Clem Hammond and The B3’s (blues), 9 p.m.Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Stargazers,The VooDoo Hawks CD Release Party (rock/pop), 8 p.m.The Buzz, DJ Snipez (dance), 9 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill, Suga Bear & The Show Time Band (R&B), 8:30 p.m.Benny’s, D-Day Invasion (blues), 8 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, The McDeviants (world), 8:30 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Mo Mungus (world), 9 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Lounge in the Village, Levi & Rifkin (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Charlie Milo (acoustic), 9 p.m.Rawkus, PhaseOne, T-Wreks (dance), 8:30 p.m.Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Spiritual Energy Exchange, Sound Healing Concert (world), 6:30-8 p.m.Stargazers, Colorado Floyd – A Pink Floyd Jam (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Sunshine Studios, Keychain, Justin Symbol (metal), 7 p.m.The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s,Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Mother Muff’s, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.Benny’s, Sweet T’s Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.