February 20, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Jesca Hoop brings more elements to her strangeness 

By

Tools

click to enlarge Jesca Hoop, "Memories Are Now"
  • Jesca Hoop, "Memories Are Now"
Northern California’s Jesca Hoop released three proper studio albums before pairing up with Sam Beam, AKA Iron & Wine, for last year’s beautiful Love Letter for Fire. But Memories Are Now’s startlingly unusual melodies here make it clear that the duo album was largely Hoop’s doing. Blake Mills is her musical collaborator this time out, a producer/engineer responsible for the latest Dawes and Laura Marling albums. Each of the nine tracks here is startling in intensity and the direct language hidden in fantasy scenes. Check out the percussion-intensive shouting in “Cut Connection,” or the biting dismissal of online life in “Animal Kingdom Chaotic.” Hoop served for many years as nanny to Tom Waits and Kathleen Brennan, and the influence is obvious, though Hoop does try to integrate more folk and world elements into her strangeness.
File next to: Alela Diane, Laura Veirs, Anais Mitchell

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Album Reviews

Popular Events

  • Playing Around
    Alterbeast, Depths Of Hatred, Aenimus, Aethere, Put To Rights @ Black Sheep

    • Fri., Feb. 24, 7 p.m. $12-$15

  • Playing Around User Submitted
    Karaoke @ Cleats Bar & Grill East

    • Wednesdays, Saturdays, 9 p.m. Continues through Feb. 22

  • Playing Around User Submitted
    Trisha Parrish @ Motif Jazz Cafe

    • Thu., Feb. 23, 7:45 p.m.

  • Big Gigs
    Born Of Osiris @ Summit Music Hall

  • User Submitted
    Friendly Inspiration @ First Christian Church

    • $5-$25
    • Buy Tickets
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation