Jo Jo's hauls heavy helpings 

Griffin Swartzell
Jo Jo's Belly Dump, a Pueblo slopper.
As we reported last week, Joanne Saunders opened Jo Jo’s this past fall outside her husband’s trucking business
, Carefree Heavy Haul, after years of working for Western Omelette. She loves to cook, and makes her own green chile from Pueblo peppers for several items on her food truck. One is the Belly Dump ($7.75), another name for a partly enclosed trailer, with most food-item names being quaint and truck-related. This one’s your basic Pueblo slopper, served open-faced with a half-pound well-done patty, plus ample melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and just enough sharp white onion bits. The smothering green chile’s the goopy variety, mostly mild but pleasantly earthy, and the whole affair rates serviceable for the setting: She opened expressly to care for truckers and her neighbors in the surrounding industrial park.
Furthering that charming blue-collar, diner-food-style simplicity is our Flat Bed ($7.50) an equally lethargy-inducing portion of fairly spice-less chorizo, hash browns, and lots of cheese bound by three eggs on an overstuffed flour tortilla. Blessed be Cholula hot sauce packets.