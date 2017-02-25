February 25, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Jo Jo's hauls heavy helpings 

click to enlarge Jo Jo's Belly Dump, a Pueblo slopper. - GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
  • Jo Jo's Belly Dump, a Pueblo slopper.
As we reported last week, Joanne Saunders opened Jo Jo’s this past fall outside her husband’s trucking business, Carefree Heavy Haul, after years of working for Western Omelette. She loves to cook, and makes her own green chile from Pueblo peppers for several items on her food truck. One is the Belly Dump ($7.75), another name for a partly enclosed trailer, with most food-item names being quaint and truck-related. This one’s your basic Pueblo slopper, served open-faced with a half-pound well-done patty, plus ample melted cheese, lettuce, tomato and just enough sharp white onion bits. The smothering green chile’s the goopy variety, mostly mild but pleasantly earthy, and the whole affair rates serviceable for the setting: She opened expressly to care for truckers and her neighbors in the surrounding industrial park.

Furthering that charming blue-collar, diner-food-style simplicity is our Flat Bed ($7.50) an equally lethargy-inducing portion of fairly spice-less chorizo, hash browns, and lots of cheese bound by three eggs on an overstuffed flour tortilla. Blessed be Cholula hot sauce packets.

Recent Comments

