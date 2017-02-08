Jones Park protected under conservation easement 

click to enlarge Doug Krieger

The greenback cutthroat trout is threatened.

The 1,193-acres Jones Park property, last home in the wild of the threatened greenback cutthroat trout, has been protected under a conservation easement by El Paso County Commissioners following a unanimous vote.A county press release says the deed, which was negotiated with the Palmer Land Trust, is intended to: “ensure there is no commercial development on the property, to maintain the conservation values of the property including public recreation and education, to preserve the natural habitat and ecosystem (including that of the threatened greenback cutthroat trout), and to preserve open space for scenic enjoyment.”The county took possession of Jones Park from Colorado Springs in January 2015 in an effort to make sure it would remain open to recreationists despite concerns about the greenback. Jones Park was long a popular destination for mountain and dirt bikers, who particularly relished the thrill of Upper Captain Jack’s or Trail 667, which is currently being rerouted to protect the greenback