Jonny's Navajo Hogan exemplifies bar food done well 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Broasted chicken never disappoints.

With Southside Johnny’s just announcing its closure, the Hogan continues to exemplify bar food done well, with small stumbles not detracting from an overall good experience. At a recent Thursday pub quiz, we’re happy to pay only $3 for Firestone Walker’s stellar, high-citrus-hop Union Jack IPA, and $4 for Lone Tree’s vanilla-y horchata stout. Service remains attentive; maybe too familiar when our waiter sits with us to take our order.I can never resist the crunchy broasted chicken, this time ordered as a 3 piece dark meat dinner ($10.95). A side salad’s nice with a white balsamic dressing, but sautéed veggies are as bland as we are bad at trivia. The Yardbird Sandwich ($8.95) features pounded chicken, not broasted, but equally moist and great with a spicy buffalo sauce. Our Pecos Bill Burger ($13) nails med-rare, leading with bacon and Pepper jack, softened by guacamole, but absent of any real bite from somehow mute jalapeño slivers.