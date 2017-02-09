February 09, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Jorge's will get you day-drunk 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
There are a lot of strange things happening at Jorge’s, located on the main drag in Old Colorado City. First, they charge for chips and salsa. Second, their bartender pours like a frat boy — my horni presidente margarita ($11) may lack a listed price, but it doesn’t lack ABV. If the price is justified, it’s only through alcoholic strength. Halfway through, I realize I’m going to have to Uber out or wander OCC like a reprobate. Taste-wise, it’s boozy as can be, with blasphemous sweet and sour mix failing to balance substantial burn from Hornitos silver and Presidente brandy.

Being day-drunk may be a mercy, given the reality of their enchiladas Tejanas ($9 with chicken). The topping egg, requested over-easy, does respectably on these stacked enchiladas. The chicken inside is merely dry, as opposed to the desiccated pork in their green chile. I request hot, but the burn is moderate. Rubber-band orange cheese repels further.

More Dining Reviews »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Dining Reviews

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    CSYP Social at The Ritz Grill w/ UCCS SGA, GalaxyFest, and The Arc @ Ritz Grill

    • Thu., Feb. 9, 6-8 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    "Urban Peak: Homeless Youth Services" @ Library 21c

    • Feb. 18, 9:30-11:30 a.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Thai Yoga Partner Massage (Health & Healing)

    • Sat., Feb. 18, 2-5 p.m. $80/couple

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    "The Surprising History of Manitou’s Hiawatha Gardens" @ Colorado Springs Masonic Hall

    • Mon., Feb. 13, 6 p.m. $17
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    "How Will President Trump Impact Global Security?" @ Newman Center for the Performing Arts

    • Thu., Feb. 16, 7-9 p.m. $22
    • Buy Tickets
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation