May 10, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

Julia Holter deserves some mainstream success 

JULIA HOLTER, "IN THE SAME ROOM (LIVE)"
  • Julia Holter, "In the Same Room (Live)"
Domino Records was smart to launch its new Documents imprint of “live-in-studio” performances with Julia Holter, a Los Angeles-based experimental composer. Her work has grown increasingly accessible over the course of four previous albums, and In the Same Room should give her some well-deserved mainstream success. Somehow, the three musicians joining her at RAK Studios in London make Holter sound like both a jazz chanteuse and chamber-orchestra experimentalist simultaneously. Drummer Corey Fogel and bassist Devin Hoff use silences strategically, while Dina Maccabee weaves viola atop it all. Except for “So Lillies,” the 11 tracks here come solely from Holter’s two most recent albums. But with its exacting discipline of delivery, even casual listeners will love the album’s beauty, creating a high bar for Documents releases to come.
File next to: Jenny Hval, Grouper

