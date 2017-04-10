Julie's Kitchen is the spot for Hawaiian and Filipino fare 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

The spot for Hawaiian and Filipino fare, Julie’s offers a choice of three items, with rice, off the buffet for only $8.95. Prepare to be challenged by flavors like a sour tamarind and fish sauce pork-cabbage soup called sinigang. Or a face-puckering bitter melon component of a complex vegetable medley called pinakbet, also bearing eggplant, pumpkin, okra and satisfying lechon kawali (crisp skinned pork belly). Perhaps choose more approachable plates like chicken afritada, a chicken-tomato-pea medley as heavy as beef stew, or kare kare, a peanut butter-rich oxtail stew with tender meat pulling easily from the bone. Adobo pork steals the show, though, tangy from vinegar and salty from soy, hugely flavorful. Dessert leaves us wanting more though, as mini egg custards ($4) taste days old with a soft pastry shell and coconut flakes textured like raw onions; a “chocolate butter mochi” ($3.85) chews heavily starchy with only a faint wisp of cacao.