K Flay won't get lost in the summer shuffle 

K Flay, "Every Where Is Some Where"

Over the course of a half-dozen independent albums and EPs, Chicago-based Kristine Flaherty (K Flay) has made a slow transition from hip-hop to a hard-bitten, carefully crafted pop in the style of Halsey or Lorde. The professionalism has won her an Interscope contract for, though it’s easy to miss the days of her DIY experiments. The album’s 12 tracks are intriguing and fun, but Flay’s challenge now is differentiation. The hardest-rocking street-smart tracks like “Blood in the Cut” and “High Enough” are the most interesting, yet there is a sense that the genuine K Flay emerges in more vulnerable songs like “You Felt Right.” Flay’s latest effort gets a jump on summer albums from Halsey and Lorde, and the production and songwriting are both good enough to ensure she won’t get lost in the shuffle.Lily Allen, Grimes, Dessa