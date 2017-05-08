Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 08, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

K Flay won't get lost in the summer shuffle 

By

Tools

click to enlarge K Flay, "Every Where Is Some Where"
  • K Flay, "Every Where Is Some Where"

Over the course of a half-dozen independent albums and EPs, Chicago-based Kristine Flaherty (K Flay) has made a slow transition from hip-hop to a hard-bitten, carefully crafted pop in the style of Halsey or Lorde. The professionalism has won her an Interscope contract for Every Where Is Some Where, though it’s easy to miss the days of her DIY experiments. The album’s 12 tracks are intriguing and fun, but Flay’s challenge now is differentiation. The hardest-rocking street-smart tracks like “Blood in the Cut” and “High Enough” are the most interesting, yet there is a sense that the genuine K Flay emerges in more vulnerable songs like “You Felt Right.” Flay’s latest effort gets a jump on summer albums from Halsey and Lorde, and the production and songwriting are both good enough to ensure she won’t get lost in the shuffle.
File next to: Lily Allen, Grimes, Dessa

More Album Reviews »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Album Reviews

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation