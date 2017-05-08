K Flay won't get lost in the summer shuffle 

click to enlarge
K Flay, "Every Where Is Some Where"
Over the course of a half-dozen independent albums and EPs, Chicago-based Kristine Flaherty (K Flay) has made a slow transition from hip-hop to a hard-bitten, carefully crafted pop in the style of Halsey or Lorde. The professionalism has won her an Interscope contract for Every Where Is Some Where
, though it’s easy to miss the days of her DIY experiments. The album’s 12 tracks are intriguing and fun, but Flay’s challenge now is differentiation. The hardest-rocking street-smart tracks like “Blood in the Cut” and “High Enough” are the most interesting, yet there is a sense that the genuine K Flay emerges in more vulnerable songs like “You Felt Right.” Flay’s latest effort gets a jump on summer albums from Halsey and Lorde, and the production and songwriting are both good enough to ensure she won’t get lost in the shuffle.
Lily Allen, Grimes, Dessa