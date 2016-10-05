October 05, 2016 Food & Drink » Side Dish

KaPow Comics & Coffee and Blue Fish Distillery 

Coffee panels

KaPow! That's the name of the new comics and coffee shop (4239 N. Nevada Ave., 896-4376, kapowcomicsandcoffee.com) recently opened by siblings Laura and Martin Davidson. Martin's a long-time fan of comics with a habit of traveling to find rare editions. He got the idea to start KaPow on one such trip in 2014.

"He went into a store [Legend Comics & Coffee] in Omaha, Nebraska, that had a coffee shop in a comic book store, and he thought it was a great idea," says Laura. Between them, they have around 10 years of food-service experience. Laura, who runs the coffee shop side and acts as business manager for the business as a whole, knew her love of drinking coffee wasn't enough to cut it. She traveled to Portland, Oregon, in 2015 to attend coffee school.

"That really taught me a lot about how to open a coffee shop," she says. KaPow now serves coffee from Denver-based roasters Coda Coffee, serving their light "notorious espresso" blend for espresso drinks and a choice of single-origin beans for traditionally brewed coffee. Food options include cold sandwiches, pressed paninis and soups, sourced through Sysco. KaPow will also feature pastries and desserts from Old School Bakery. In addition to comics readers and sit-and-sip customers, Laura is courting the commuter crowd with a coffee drive-thru à la Dutch Bros.

Fishing season

At long last, former mechanical engineer John Fisher's Blue Fish Distillery (5745 Industrial Place, Suite A, 574-0238) opens today. First announced last summer, the tasting room will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, plus 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday.

"It's pretty much a one-man operation, and when I do still runs, it's an all-day operation," he says, explaining the limited hours.

The distillery features three spirits available to taste: vodka, Pikes Peak clear moonshine and white rum. For his vodka, Fisher distills from barley and cane sugar. Pikes Peak clear comes from corn and cane sugar and has a smooth profile with a flavor similar to corn whiskey.

The newest of Fisher's spirits, the white rum, has yet to be bottled — they're on the way, Fisher says, and it should hit bottle by the end of October — though it is available to taste. It's pretty light, Fisher says, with minimal molasses added before fermentation, but he adds a tiny amount of caramelized sugar after it's distilled.

"It blends over time and gives it a very nice taste," he explains. As the distillery doesn't have a food license — that includes ice, Fisher notes — he isn't serving cocktails, though he notes that there will be a few cans of soda on hand for visitors who don't want to sample spirits straight-up. Fisher is working on distribution contracts, but as of now, the only place to get Blue Fish spirits is from the distillery/tasting room — 750 ml bottles of the vodka and Pikes Peak clear go for $20, and he says the white rum will go for $24.

