Kassler with Sauerkraut 

Ingredients

For Kassler:

cooking oil of preference

1 lb. Kassler (available at Wimberger's; we make our own and you can too with easy online recipes)

salt

pepper

1 yellow onion, diced

1 c. water

2 juniper berries

1 bay leaf

1 whole clove

sauerkraut (buy a jar or make your own via easy online recipes)

2 large red potatoes per person

For sauce:

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. flour

16 oz. chicken broth

splash of cream

salt to taste

pepper to taste

2 tbsp. mustard

Instructions

For Kassler:

In a large pot, heat up a couple tablespoons of oil over medium heat and brown Kassler meat on all sides. Season with salt and pepper. Add onions and cook until soft, then add water with juniper berries, bay leaf and clove. Simmer uncovered for 45 minutes, until internal temperature is 145 degrees. Remove from pot and slice thick. Cook potatoes and sauerkraut as desired.

For the sauce:

Heat up butter in saucepan over low heat and add the flour. Stir until flour is a light yellow color. Slowly stir in the broth one ladle at a time. Add cream, salt, pepper and mustard. Let simmer for just a minute. Pour over Kassler and potatoes and sauerkraut and serve. Serves two.

Aftertaste

We salt cure the pork loin for our Kassler for between 7 to 10 days and smoke it for between 3 to 8 hours with alder wood chips. In Germany, typically beech wood is used. The history of the dish is disputed and unverified, supposedly being named after a butcher in Berlin, but no recorded documents prove it. Now the dish is served widely across Germany. When I was growing up in East Germany, we would often make it on Sundays, as my whole family would gather to spend time together throughout the day. We plan to add this dish to our menu soon as a special.

— Submitted by co-owner/chef Jessica Martinkoewitz