Kickoff for No Man's Land gateway project 

Officials broke ground in a ceremony Monday for the West Colorado Avenue/Manitou Avenue rehab project, known as the Westside Avenue Action Plan.

The $30 million, two-year undertaking will overhaul the function, access and aesthetics of a 1.5-mile stretch between 31st Street and the U.S. 24 interchange in Manitou Springs. Sidewalks, bus stops, parks, a new bridge over Fountain Creek and better lighting are among the features.

The project, considered a gateway from Old Colorado City to Manitou Springs and Ute Pass, is funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and grants. Participating agencies include El Paso County, Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities, Manitou Springs and the Organization of Westside Neighbors.