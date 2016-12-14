December 14, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Kickoff for No Man's Land gateway project 

By

Tools

click to enlarge COLORADO SPRINGS BUSINESS JOURNAL
  • Colorado Springs Business Journal

Officials broke ground in a ceremony Monday for the West Colorado Avenue/Manitou Avenue rehab project, known as the Westside Avenue Action Plan.

The $30 million, two-year undertaking will overhaul the function, access and aesthetics of a 1.5-mile stretch between 31st Street and the U.S. 24 interchange in Manitou Springs. Sidewalks, bus stops, parks, a new bridge over Fountain Creek and better lighting are among the features.

The project, considered a gateway from Old Colorado City to Manitou Springs and Ute Pass, is funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority and grants. Participating agencies include El Paso County, Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities, Manitou Springs and the Organization of Westside Neighbors.

More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Food Drive with Grass It Up @ Front Range Barbeque

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    NAMI Haircut-a-thon @ CC's Worner Campus Center

    • Thu., Dec. 15, 12-5:30 p.m. $10 minimum suggested donation

  • Ugly Christmas Sweater Office Party (Get Involved)

    • Thu., Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m.

  • Ascending to Health with CSYP Networking with Whiskey @ Ivywild School

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.

  • Nutcracker Swing @ Ormao Dance Company

    • Fri., Dec. 16, 6 & 7 p.m.
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation