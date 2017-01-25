January 25, 2017 Columns » Hightower

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Koch brothers' American dream 

LowDown

By

Tools

When you think of America's great constitutional originators, names like Jefferson, Washington and Franklin come to mind. And, of course, Abbott.

Last January, Texas' Republican Gov. Greg Abbott revealed that he has penned NINE new amendments to the United States Constitution. Abbott is effectively proposing a Bill of Sale, effectively transferring our national government from The People to The Plutocrats.

His "tweaks" would outlaw government actions that restrain corporate abuse of workers and consumers, while also preventing future Congresses from meeting crucial public needs such as health care, voter rights and restoration of our national infrastructure.

However, Abbott is not the force behind this tampering with our Constitution.

The American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) — at the direction of the Koch brothers and their corporate cohorts — wrote Abbott's Bill of Sale.

Back in 2010, ALEC's board of directors approved a resolution calling for a constitutional convention to enact the corporate humbuggery that Abbott is now pushing.

It effectively transfers our government to The Plutocrats. click to tweet

Convening a convention, permitted under Article V of the Constitution, is a dream of those seeking an American Kochistan, and ALEC is spearheading a hodgepodge of right-wing groups that are close to succeeding. At the convention, they would attempt to rewrite our nation's fundamental governing document.

The changes would enthrone the "moneyed corporations" that Jefferson and other founders abhorred as destroyers of America's democratic possibilities.

It takes 34 states to convene a constitutional convention, and 28 states have already passed resolutions to do exactly that. The ALEC/Koch consortium is now targeting 11 others.

Absurd? Of course. Even the former head of the right-wing Eagle Forum, Phyllis Schlafly, said before her death this push is "a prescription for political chaos."

To keep up with ALEC, go to ALECExposed.org.

Jim Hightower is the best-selling author of Swim Against the Current: Even a Dead Fish Can Go With the Flow, on sale now from Wiley Publishing. For more information, visit jimhightower.com.

More Hightower »

  • The changes would enthrone "moneyed corporations."

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Hightower

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Home Buying Basics @ Library 21c

    • Wed., Jan. 25, 4-6 p.m. Free

  • Basics of Cast Iron Cooking @ Fountain Creek Nature Center

    • Sat., Jan. 28, 9-11 a.m. $10-$12

  • User Submitted
    Learn to Curl BCC (Sports & Recreation)

    • Sun., Jan. 29, 5:30-8 p.m. $30/individual, $50/couple, $70/family
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Write Your Heart Out @ Marriott

    • Sat., Feb. 4, 1-5 p.m. Free with RSVP

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    ROFL Stand-Up Open Mic @ Underground

    • Thursdays, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Continues through Oct. 22 Free
    • 1 going/interested
    • Buy Tickets
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation