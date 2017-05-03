KRCC's cancelled "Wish We Were Here" radio show honored with Edward R. Murrow Award 

click to enlarge File photo

NPR-member station 91.5 KRCC just won an Edward R. Murrow Award in the News Documentary category. The award is cause for both praise and condolences, since the program that earned it is no longer on-air.

"Wish We Were Here" was an hour-long radio documentary series produced by local journalists Jake Brownell and Noel Black that brought local listeners "tales and investigations from the shadows of America's mountain." As the Indy reported last summer, newly hired station manager Tammy Terwelp made what she described as an agonizing decision to cancel the show to save money. The episode that received the post-mortem praise is called "Acre for Acre – The Fight for Strawberry Fields."