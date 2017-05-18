La Caretta Mexican Restaurant won't have trouble enticing diners 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

It’s been a few years since we visited this spot, located just a few blocks from Memorial Park. In 2014, owner Rosy Sandoval sold La Carreta after 16 years in business. It’s been run by current owner Blanca Reyes ever since. While Sandoval and crew garnered a lot of local loyalty, our lunch stop suggests Reyes won’t have any trouble keeping diners in seats. Starting with the salsa, we’re happy with the significant spice level and chunky texture. We split a Molcajete Duranguense ($15.99), about a third of which we end up taking home in a box.The massive volcanic-stone bowl arrives full of bubbling refried beans and cheese, bearing four meats: steak, pork, chorizo, and pounded-flat, breaded chicken. Beef and bird satisfy, but it’s the pork products that get us going, the straight-up slow-cooked meat yielding to fork and tooth with ease, and the chorizo adding pleasant, deep spice. We finish the meal with pecan jamoncillo ($2.50), basically Mexican fudge. We’re happy to pig out on the mix of sugar, milk and pecans, bought from a local purveyor.