Larry Hulst captures rock's royalty at the FAC, and local radio happenings 

click to enlarge Photo by Larry Hulst All rights reserved

Larry Hulst's celebrated music photography will be featured in a solo exhibition, Front Row Center, opening Saturday at the Fine Arts Center.

Much is made of the quality of the Colorado Springs music scene with regard to performers — how do we stack up nationally? What can the music scene do to expand and gain prestige? Such arguments have been and will be made ad infinitum for the duration of the human experience, as it seems to be our nature. But a music scene doesn't end with the musicians themselves, and it's often overlooked that Colorado Springs is home to a towering figure in photographer Larry Hulst.

As has been stated before, if you've picked up any music magazine in the past 40 years, you've seen Hulst's handiwork. After returning from a tour of duty in Vietnam, he began taking photographs in the early counterculture music scene in San Francisco, with his front-row shots from the original Fillmore and Winterland going on to gain widespread publication, acclaim and iconic status. Since moving to Colorado in 1993, Hulst has yet to slow his pace, and following past gallery showings at 503W, the Pioneers Museum and Ivywild School, a three-month-long exhibition of his work, Front Row Center, will open Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fine Arts Center.

The exhibition will feature 80 black-and-white photographs of musical figures spanning folk, blues, rock, country and punk, including shots of Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Led Zeppelin that have made it into the artists' own album artwork.

"I would like the museum's guests to get an appreciation of the spectacle of the live concerts from the past," says Hulst. "I could attend a concert with camera in hand, and with enough care and respect for the musician, I could come away with a captured image of an exciting show. I hope my work introduces the viewer to that sense of excitement that was the concert."

Meanwhile, two of the more prominent players in local radio are making some moves, both literal and figurative. The community-powered station 93.9 FM KCMJ will be hosting a combination open house, first "birthday" celebration, and community radio workshop this Saturday at the Tim Gill Center for Public Media. The free event allows interested locals to meet station personnel, attend training sessions, join or renew memberships and, obviously, eat cake.

Elsewhere, Colorado College's NPR member station, 91.5 KRCC, has two major announcements. The station is moving deeper into Colorado Springs' downtown with its new location at 720 N. Tejon St., a much larger space that will facilitate music events, talk-show tapings, forums, visits from NPR personalities and community gatherings. In addition, a new on-air schedule has been unveiled, which consolidates the music programming in a five-hour block in the evenings, starting March 6.

Send news, photos and music to reverb@csindy.com