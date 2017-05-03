Latest Chernushin ruling appealed 

click to enlarge
The trustee in the bankruptcy involving the late Gregory Chernushin has appealed a groundbreaking ruling that placed a Crested Butte condo outside the reach of the former local attorney's creditors
. The appeal will be heard by the U.S. District Court.
The appeal stems from a bankruptcy court decision that found the condo, jointly owned by Chernushin and his wife, Andrea, at the time of his death, reverts to her sole ownership. Bankruptcy Trustee Robertson Cohen contended that half ownership should be available to creditors, and has filed notice of appeal.
Chernushin was disbarred in mid-2015 and admitted to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients
, who had received settlements in worker's compensation cases or injuries in traffic crashes. He shot and killed himself in June 2016 on the Western Slope.