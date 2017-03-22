Reddit
March 22, 2017 Music » Album Reviews

Laura Marling's stark analysis of the female psyche 

By

Laura Marling, "Semper Femina"
  Laura Marling, "Semper Femina"
British folkie Laura Marling has been compared to Joni Mitchell so often, it only seemed natural that a concept album on relationships among women would come from her. Yet Semper Femina, her sixth release at age 27, is less a feminist manifesto than a stark analysis of the female psyche that befits Marling’s unblinking gaze.

Prolific producer/arranger Blake Mills expands the arrangements beyond Marling’s self-produced 2015 album Short Movie, but only reaches the complexity of the work she recorded with former producer Ethan Johns on a handful of tracks, like the first single, “Soothing.” That is not necessarily bad, as a sorrowful track like “Always This Way” almost demands minimalism. In the same way Mitchell fans can decide whether Blue or Hejira is her high-water mark, Marling fans get to choose from a variety of masterpieces catching the artist in different life phases.
File next to: Julien Baker, Joni Mitchell, Sharon Van Etten

