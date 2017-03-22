Laura Marling's stark analysis of the female psyche 

Laura Marling, "Semper Femina"

British folkie Laura Marling has been compared to Joni Mitchell so often, it only seemed natural that a concept album on relationships among women would come from her. Yet, her sixth release at age 27, is less a feminist manifesto than a stark analysis of the female psyche that befits Marling’s unblinking gaze.Prolific producer/arranger Blake Mills expands the arrangements beyond Marling’s self-produced 2015 album, but only reaches the complexity of the work she recorded with former producer Ethan Johns on a handful of tracks, like the first single, “Soothing.” That is not necessarily bad, as a sorrowful track like “Always This Way” almost demands minimalism. In the same way Mitchell fans can decide whetheroris her high-water mark, Marling fans get to choose from a variety of masterpieces catching the artist in different life phases.Julien Baker, Joni Mitchell, Sharon Van Etten