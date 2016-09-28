September 28, 2016 News » Local News

Leash the dog; goats return 

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

In 2015, a large herd of goats made its annual pilgrimage to El Paso County's Bear Creek Regional Park, where their voracious appetite for dry, noxious weeds is used as an organic check on nature's bounty. They didn't stay long. The goats' owner, Lani Malmberg, evacuated her herd after a few days because the park's out-of-control, unleashed dogs wouldn't leave the goats alone.

The county — and Bear Creek Garden Association, which funds the annual goat visit — hope this year will be different. Malmberg is back with her 400 to 500 Cashmere goats, grazing near the Bear Creek Community Gardens through Oct. 7.

A county release notes Brad Bixler, parks operations manager, is urging dog owners to control canines and saying rules will be "strictly enforced."

