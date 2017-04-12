Lisa Loeb brings singer-songwriterly hits and semi-ironic spectacles to Peak 31 

click to enlarge Justine Ungaro

Peak 31 @ Union Station is presenting Lisa Loeb as part of its renewed focus on booking national touring acts.

When thinking of the venues about town that frequently land national touring acts, one that might not immediately come to mind is Peak 31 @ Union Station. Nevertheless, in addition to the spot's regular supply of local acts, there is a quiet accumulation of multi-genre national acts coming through during the first half of April. Perhaps the biggest name to take the Peak 31 stage is singer-songwriter Lisa Loeb, who performs Tuesday, April 18, with Andy Clifton, a fixture of the local singer-songwriter scene, in support.

If you need a refresher, the Grammy-nominated Loeb, in addition to possibly starting the trend of semi-ironic eyewear among '90s singer-songwriters, scored a No. 1 hit in 1994 with the single "Stay (I Missed You)," which also earned her the distinction of being the first artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 before being signed to a record label. Her LPs Tails and Firecracker were both certified Gold by the RIAA, and the rest of her career is marked with interesting detours, such as composing music for actor Ethan Hawke's plays, an Ozzy Osbourne cover with Dweezil Zappa on guitar, and acting appearances in Hot Tub Time Machine 2, the 2011 remake of Fright Night, and the comedy series Community, among others. In the past decade, Loeb has also branched out into making children's records, the most recent of which, Feel What U Feel, was released in November.

Opening act Andy Clifton, meanwhile, is looking to release a new album later this year, and will also be performing at the Mile High Wine Fest on July 8 alongside McCloskey & Miller and The John Weeks Band.

Other upcoming acts you can catch at Peak 31 include the cello-driven indie rock of Fort Collins' Post Paradise on April 14, the Los Angeles-based Guns N' Roses tribute act Hollywood Roses — hey, they're probably more likely to start the show on time than the real thing — on April 21, and the "Supastar Dreamz" tour featuring Ricky Dreamz and DJ Supastar on April 23.

Setting our sights northward for a moment, the Denver Botanic Gardens has announced the lineup for its 2017 summer concert series, with tickets going on sale for non-members on April 18. The performers include jazz heavyweight Herbie Hancock, Béla Fleck and the Flecktones with The Chick Corea Elektric Band, blues legend Buddy Guy, traditional country star Dwight Yoakam, Randy Newman, indie-folk singer-songwriter José González, and even Memphis country-punk band Lucero. The full lineup and tickets are available at botanicgardens.org.

For those looking for something a bit more aggressive, fear not. The Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival is also returning to Denver, from June 1-3, with tickets going on sale this Friday, April 14. The lineup features long-running California skate-punk acts Face to Face and The Vandals, Boston's Street Dogs, Chicago's The Lawrence Arms, the reunited A Global Threat, The Casualties, Teenage Bottle Rocket, Lower Class Brats, Counterpunch, and more to be announced.

