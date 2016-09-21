September 21, 2016 News » Local News

Local election poll unsurprising 

By

click to enlarge A KATZ / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • A KATZ / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM

A presidential preference poll of very likely voters in Colorado Springs didn't produce "anything super newsworthy," Todd Luce, owner of Luce Research noted.

Luce Research conducted a poll of 400 Colorado Springs residents who are very likely to vote in the upcoming election. The poll, commissioned by the Independent, asked voters — if the election were held today — whom they would support: Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump or another candidate. Trump had the support of 43.8 percent of those polled, Clinton had 29.5 percent, Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson scored 5 percent and a whopping 11.5 percent were still undecided.

Interestingly, 10 percent of those asked either refused to answer, chose "neither" major candidate or simply said they preferred someone else.

The poll, which included 192 cell phone numbers, was performed Sept. 5-9, before news of Clinton's pneumonia or her "basket of deplorables" comment had been made public. Luce did note, however, there was good news for Clinton.

"What I felt was the most important thing is Hillary is getting more of the unaffiliateds," he noted.

Clinton had 35 percent support from unaffiliateds to Trump's 25 percent. Clinton also does slightly better with women. Trump, however, did much better with men (55-22 percent) and had broad-based support; he was favored in four out of six City Council districts (the exceptions were Districts 5 and 3).

In 2012, President Barack Obama got 38.5 percent in El Paso County to Mitt Romney's 58.9 percent. In 2008 Obama took 39.9 percent in the county while John McCain had 58.7 percent.

