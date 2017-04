click to enlarge El Paso County Wildland Firefighting Team

Fire bans put in place earlier this spring have been lifted in Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs, following our recent snowstorm.

"For the present time our fire danger outlook has improved and burn restrictions can now be lifted," Colorado Springs Fire Marshal Brett Lacey stated in a press release. May and June however, are expected to be hot and dry so burn restrictions or bans may be instituted again."

Several small wildfires have already burned in the region this year.