Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 17, 2017 News » Local News

Local homeless population on the rise 

By

Tools

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

Results from this year's Point-In-Time Survey, also known as the "homeless headcount," show that on Jan. 22, 1,415 people were experiencing homelessness in El Paso County and under 70 percent were sheltered. The number of unsheltered people — 457 — is almost a 50 percent increase from last year but is still considered an undercount.

The jump is at least partially attributable to better methodology. "Blackbird Outreach has been reaching people year round, doing a good job of getting into camps, which creates better relationships with those living outside of shelter and hence more people trusted enough to complete a survey," Urban Peak executive director Shawn Kemppainen wrote by email.

About 60 percent of people counted are from El Paso County. The housing inventory component of the survey shows 944 year-round beds available to households without children — barely enough for all the reportedly sheltered people. 


More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Local News

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation