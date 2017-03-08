November 14, 2016
Local lefties emerge from post-election despair inspired to resist
11 Images
Nat Stein
Is the safety pin a symbol of white guilt or renewed allyship?
Nat Stein
Activist Olivia Romero passed out flyers promoting a #Justice4Jesse benefit concert (click for more info).
Nat Stein
Disability rights advocate Hannah Widmer wrote an honest and personal message.
Nat Stein
Women reclaim their own sacredness to combat the President-elect's misogyny.
Nat Stein
Dwanna Robertson, professor of race, ethnicity and migration studies at Colorado College, urged attendees to support the indigenous resistance to the Dakota Access Pipeline that's poised to stretch into the cold winter months.
Nat Stein
This protester wants to Make Donald Drumpf Again.
Nat Stein
Former state Rep. Dennis Apuan.
Nat Stein
A double entendre.
Nat Stein
Marchers spanned about four city blocks.
Nat Stein
Protests in other cities turned chaotic, but the local demonstration was family-friendly.
Naomi Wood
A "unity circle" rounded off the afternoon.
Nat Stein
