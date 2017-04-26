Local music listings are sure to brighten your day 

click to enlarge All Them Witches pay a visit to Denver’s Larimer Lounge, May 2.

Though the weather may be dreary, the recent rush of concert announcements should brighten your day. Find a round up of the latest concert season highlights in the latest Reverb. Meanwhile, here are some notable shows we already know are taking place across Colorado in the weeks ahead:

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 28Killswitch Engage, Anthrax, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, April 28Wovenhand, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 28Eyes Set to Kill, Sunshine Studios, May 2Meat Puppets, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 2PJ Harvey, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 2Balance and Composure, Black Sheep, May 3Jeffrey Foucault, Brues Alehouse, Pueblo, May 4Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, May 4The 1975, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 6-7Chris Brown, Pepsi Center, Denver, May 8E-40, Summit Music Hall, Denver, May 9Kongos, Mother Mother, Marquis Theater, Denver, May 9-10Son Volt, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, May 12Barenaked Ladies, Pikes Peak Center, May 13Flogging Molly, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 13Lettuce, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 13Primus, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 16Elephant Revival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 21Soundgarden, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 22Chris Stapleton, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 23JoJo, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, May 24The Accidentals, Songbird Cellars, Pueblo, May 25Jethro Tull with the Colorado Symphony, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 26Justin Townes Earle, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 26MeadowGrass Music Festival, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, May 26-28Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29-30Spaceface, Hi-Dive, Denver, May 30Brandy Clark, Bluebird Theater, Denver, May 31Trey Anastasio, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 31

Black Sheep, Rusko, TevinDraft (dance), 9 p.m.Front Range Barbeque, Chauncy Crandal (Americana), 7:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Monaco and Alameda (folk), 7 p.m.Kinfolks, Open Mic Night with Jason Gilmore, 7:30 p.m.Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.One Love Club, Open Mic Wednesdays with Logan LaValley, 7 p.m.Playing Field Sports Bar, DJ Night (dance), 8 p.m.The Warehouse, Springs Contemporary Jazz Big Band, 6 p.m.Fujiyama, Skip Moore’s Piano Pop (rock/pop), 6:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Irish Pub Songs with Brian Clancy, 7:30 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Embrace the Dirt (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill, Arch Hooks (blues), 8:30 p.m.Benny’s, Cari Dell Trio (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Black Sheep, Day Nyne (hip-hop), 7 p.m.Cleats Bar & Grill East, 6035 (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Crystola Roadhouse, Jim Jones (acoustic), 8 p.m.Frankie’s Bar & Grill, DJ Trivia with Party Pro DJ (dance), 7 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, The Psycadelegates (rock/pop), 9 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Oscar’s Tejon Street, Dave Mensch (acoustic), 8 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, He Kill 3, One Day Layaway, Facing Forward (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Playing Field Sports Bar, Riverbottom (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Rawkus, Kittens, NDEVR, Masta Dre (dance), 8:30 p.m.Red Martini, Craig Walter (acoustic), 8 p.m.Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Stargazers, Jeffrey Alan Band (country), 8 p.m.Sunshine Studios, Final Drive, Taking Alpha, Grindscape, ACEDIA, Stavesail (metal), 6:30 p.m.Willies South, Suga Bear & The Show Time Band (R&B), 8:30 p.m.Back East Bar & Grill, Arch Hooks (blues), 8:30 p.m.Benny’s, The Family Elephant (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Black Forest Chapel, Bluegrass in the Trees, 6 p.m.Black Sheep, Springs Slam (hardcore), 4 p.m.The Cow Pub & Grill, Tinker’s Damn Band (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Ivywild School, Joe Pug, Anais Mitchell (folk), 7 p.m., $18-$20.Jack Quinn’s, Wirewood Station (bluegrass), 8 p.m.Johnny’s Navajo Hogan, Zac Charles & The Red (country), 9 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Mother Muff’s, Vinyl Lust (rock/pop), 9 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Beatgrinder, Yresim (rock/pop), 9 p.m., $5-$10.Pikes Peak Harley-Davidson, Playing With Smoke (rock/pop), noon.Rawkus, Ape Drums, ATOWNSOUND (dance), 8:30 p.m., $12-plus.Red Martini, Craig Walter (acoustic), 8 p.m.Royal Castle, Vibes Saturdays with DJ Luchy (hip-hop), 9:30 p.m.Sonterra, John Stone (acoustic), 6 p.m.Spiritual Energy Exchange, Sound Healing Concert (world), 6:30-8 p.m., donation.Stargazers, The Long Run: Colorado’s Tribute to the Eagles (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Subterranean Nightclub, Freak Out with Creatures, DJ Bear and DJ Obskur (dance), 9 p.m.Sunshine Studios, Hero Jr., Hit the Shadows, Young Lambo, Back by August (rock/pop), 7 p.m.The Buzz, DJ 6ix-9ne (dance), 9 p.m.Townhouse, Plain as Day (country), 9 p.m.Triple Nickel, Sadistik, Nacho Picasso, Rafael Vigilantics (hip-hop), 9 p.m., $10.Underground, Time Warp with DJ Wolfie (dance), 10:30 p.m., $5.Wooglin’s, Frank Moore, Frank Schwartz (acoustic), 7 p.m.Crystola Roadhouse, Jim Jones (acoustic), 2 p.m.Jack Quinn’s,Traditional Irish Session, 3 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Mother Muff’s, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.Whistle Pig, Grant Sabin’s Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.Benny’s, Sweet T’s Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.Black Sheep, Shallow Side, Fall from Silence (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Find open mic, karaoke and more local listings in the latest print issue of the