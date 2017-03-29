Header Promo Spot
March 29, 2017 News » Local News

Local parks get Colorado lottery money 

click to enlarge Artist rendering of John Venezia Community Park circa 2015. - COURTESY CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS
  • Courtesy City of Colorado Springs
  • Artist rendering of John Venezia Community Park circa 2015.

Great Outdoors Colorado, which is funded by the Colorado Lottery, awarded several high-dollar grants locally:

• The city of Colorado Springs received $350,000 for a universally accessible playground at John Venezia Community Park, as well as two $110,000 grants for playgrounds at Thomas A. Edison Elementary and the Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning.

• El Paso County received a $45,000 grant to build a dog park at Falcon Regional Park, as well as a $30,000 grant that will be used to create a master plan for the 495-acre Kane Ranch Open Space in Fountain.

Speaking of Outdoors

