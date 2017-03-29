Local parks get Colorado lottery money 

click to enlarge Courtesy City of Colorado Springs

Artist rendering of John Venezia Community Park circa 2015.

Great Outdoors Colorado, which is funded by the Colorado Lottery, awarded several high-dollar grants locally:

• The city of Colorado Springs received $350,000 for a universally accessible playground at John Venezia Community Park, as well as two $110,000 grants for playgrounds at Thomas A. Edison Elementary and the Academy for Advanced and Creative Learning.

• El Paso County received a $45,000 grant to build a dog park at Falcon Regional Park, as well as a $30,000 grant that will be used to create a master plan for the 495-acre Kane Ranch Open Space in Fountain.