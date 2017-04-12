Header Promo Spot
Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

April 12, 2017 News » Local News

Local robberies on the rise 

By

Tools

click to enlarge Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Pete Carey - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Pete Carey

Robberies are on the rise, the Colorado Springs Police Department's data show, but the CSPD offered no context in which to judge the 8.4 percent increase in the first quarter of this year compared to 2013.

Business robberies increased to 44 from 41, while personal robberies went up to 72 from 66.

The Indy asked police spokesperson Lt. Howard Black what the CSPD has done, if anything, in response to the rise and what the take-away is from the higher numbers of robberies. Black didn't respond by the Indy's press time.


More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Local News

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation