Local robberies on the rise 

Colorado Springs Police Department Chief Pete Carey

Robberies are on the rise, the Colorado Springs Police Department's data show, but the CSPD offered no context in which to judge the 8.4 percent increase in the first quarter of this year compared to 2013.

Business robberies increased to 44 from 41, while personal robberies went up to 72 from 66.

The Indy asked police spokesperson Lt. Howard Black what the CSPD has done, if anything, in response to the rise and what the take-away is from the higher numbers of robberies. Black didn't respond by the Indy's press time.