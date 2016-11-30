Locals talk climate change 

Citizens share their opinions, fears and solutions related to climate change.

Tabitha Ledesma of Old Colorado City works with disabled adults.

Are you concerned about climate change? Yeah, of course.

What do you do to help prevent climate change from progressing? I recycle everything that can be recycled. I try not to buy too many products in general. I try to use the same things over and over, and I try not to buy most things first-hand. I definitely don't buy any kitschy junk — like I feel holiday ornaments and stuff are really wasteful. It's just so much plastic.

What worries you the most about climate change? So much marine life is already deeply affected, and armadillo populations are plummeting and bees of course, who knows what's going on with those dudes. There are so many things that factor greatly into human life even. I mean, we rely on bats and birds and bees to pollinate most of our food.

Kyle Olson of near the Broadmoor installs hardwood floors.

Are you concerned about climate change? Yes and no. No because I don't really know much about it. But ... yeah.

Did you factor that in when choosing a presidential candidate this year? I did not vote this year. I wasn't really paying attention to it. I just had a lot going on. It was just a bunch of crazy people on television. I just let everyone who was paying attention figure it out.

What do you do, or should you do, to help prevent climate change from progressing? I try not to drive too much. I don't litter. Stuff like that. If more people used the bus, we'd have better routes. If you could convince people to take public transportation, that'd be huge. But, it's hard, obviously. People like their cars.

Justin Moore of Denver is a bar back.

Are you concerned about climate change? Oh, yes, very much so.

Did you factor that in when choosing a presidential candidate this year? I did, and I mean ... the people have spoken. I don't think many people agree with it, at least not in our state, but yes, that was a very big factor for me.

What do you do, or should you do, to help prevent climate change from progressing? Honestly, I think I could do a lot more. We do recycle in our household. We also have water conservation supplies, such as a spout to the shower. So, do we do some things? Yes. Could we a do a lot more? Definitely. I primarily commute by public transportation in the state.

What scares you most about climate change? Oh, that we're not going to do anything. That we're going to in fact reverse what has already been done. It might creep back into nothing again. I think that's where people are most nervous, as there has already been some talk of expanding coal and giving more money to the coal business. I've read about that already since we have a president-elect. It's pretty scary. Pretty intimidating.