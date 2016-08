Major concerts in Colorado 

click to enlarge Australian deejay/producer Alison Wonderland will take the stage at Diplo's Mad Decent Block Party Sept. 3 at Red Rocks.

Tame Impala, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Aug. 31

Car Seat Headrest, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 1

The Gipsy Kings, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Sept. 2

Riot Fest, National Western Sports Complex, Denver, Sept. 2-4

Diplo's Mad Decent Block Party, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 3

Smokey Robinson and the Colorado Symphony, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, Sept. 3

Toto, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Sept. 4

Russian Circles, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Sept. 7

Ben Sollee, Ivywild School, Sept. 8

Bonnie Raitt, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 8

Fishbone, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Sept. 9

George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Sept. 9

Gringo Star, Flux Capacitor, Sept. 9

Slim Cessna's Auto Club, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 9

Avatar, Black Sheep, Sept. 10

Swans, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Sept. 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 12

Band of Skulls, Marquis Theater, Denver, Sept. 13

Blink-182, Pepsi Center, Denver, Sept. 13

Bloc Party, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 13

Garbage, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Sept. 15

Blitzen Trapper, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 16

Railroad Earth, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 16

Def Leppard, Pepsi Center, Denver, Sept. 17

Jake Loggins & Friends, Stargazers, Sept. 17

The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 17

Tim McGraw, Train, Falcon Stadium, USAFA, Sept. 17

SHEL, Stargazers, Sept. 18

Echo and The Bunnymen, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 20

The Legendary Pink Dots, Marquis Theater, Denver, Sept. 20

The Mowgli's, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 20

Tegan and Sara, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 21

Junior Boys, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 23

Tom Paxton, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, Sept. 23

Donovan, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Sept. 25

Laid Back Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 25

ZZ Top, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 25

Die Antwoord, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 26

Leon Bridges, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Sept. 26

Dropkick Murphys, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Sept. 27

Sigur Ros, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Sept. 27

Crystal Castles, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 28

Disturbed, Broadmoor World Arena, Sept. 28

The Specials, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 28

Mumford & Sons, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, Sept. 28-29

Phil Keaggy, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, Sept. 30

Neil Young and Promise of the Real, Telluride, Telluride, Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Tears for Fears, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 5

John Abercrombie, Dazzle Jazz, Denver, Oct. 9

Jackson Browne, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 10

Shonen Knife, Marquis Theater, Denver, Oct. 13

Rachael Yamagata, Larimer Lounge, Oct. 14

Of Montreal, Bluebird Theater, Oct. 17

Korn, Broadmoor World Arena, Oct. 19

Stryper's To Hell With the Devil 30th Anniversary Tour, Summit Music Hall, Oct. 26

A$AP Ferg, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 1

Bettye LaVette, Oriental Theater, Denver, Nov. 3

Blue October, Rawkus, Nov. 4

Goo Goo Dolls, Pikes Peak Center, Nov. 5

Courtney Barnett, Ogden Theatre, Denver Nov. 8 •