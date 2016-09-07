Major concerts in Colorado 

click to enlarge Rachael Wright

Post-punks Bloc Party will pay a Sept. 13 visit to the Ogden.

Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 7

Blind Pilot, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 7

Prophets of Rage, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 7

Russian Circles, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Sept. 7

Ben Sollee, Ivywild School, Sept. 8

Bonnie Raitt, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 8

Fishbone, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Sept. 9

George Porter Jr. and Runnin' Pardners, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Sept. 9

Shiba San, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 9

Slim Cessna's Auto Club, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 9

Wishbone Ash, Stargazers, Sept. 9

STS9, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 9-10 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 9-10

High Peaks Music Festival, Feed Store Amphitheater Park, Westcliffe, Sept. 10

Swans, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Sept. 10

Black Uhuru, Fox Theatre, Boulder, Sept. 11

Pat Donohue, Stargazers, Sept. 11

Candlebox, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Sept. 12

Daryl Hall and John Oates, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 12

Band of Skulls, Marquis Theater, Denver, Sept. 13

Blink-182, Pepsi Center, Denver, Sept. 13

Bloc Party, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 13

Butch Walker, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 13

Goo Goo Dolls, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 13

Tab Benoit, Stargazers, Sept. 14

Garbage, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Sept. 15

Judy Collins, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, Sept. 15

Blitzen Trapper, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 16

Railroad Earth, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 16

Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, Telluride, Sept. 16-18

Def Leppard, Pepsi Center, Denver, Sept. 17

Jake Loggins & Friends, Stargazers, Sept. 17

Lotus, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 17

The Mick Fleetwood Blues Band, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 17

Tim McGraw, USAFA's Falcon Stadium, Sept. 17

SHEL, Stargazers, Sept. 18

Counting Crows and Rob Thomas, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 19

Chance the Rapper, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Sept. 20

Echo and The Bunnymen, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 20

The Legendary Pink Dots, Marquis Theater, Denver, Sept. 20

The Mowgli's, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 20

Tegan and Sara, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 21

Junior Boys, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 23

Tom Paxton, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, Sept. 23

The Album Leaf, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 24

Cobalt, Hi-Dive, Denver, Sept. 24

Saint Motel, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Sept. 24

Donovan, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Sept. 25

Laid Back Festival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 25

ZZ Top, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 25

Die Antwoord, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 26

Leon Bridges, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Sept. 26

Dance Gavin Dance, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Sept. 27

Dropkick Murphys, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Sept. 27

Sigur Ros, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Sept. 27

The Wombats, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 27

Crystal Castles, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 28

Disturbed, Broadmoor World Arena, Sept. 28

The Specials, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 28

Mumford & Sons, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, Sept. 28-29

Blind Guardian, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Sept. 29

Jack Garratt, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 29

Get the Led Out: Led Zeppelin Tribute, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, Sept. 30

Neil Young and Promise of the Real, Telluride, Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Phil Keaggy, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, Sept. 30

A Tribute to the Rolling Stones by Satisfaction, Stargazers, Sept. 30

Drake, Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 1-2

Brian Wilson, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Oct. 4

Tears for Fears, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 5

Maroon 5, Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 6

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 7

John Abercrombie, Dazzle Jazz, Denver, Oct. 9

Jackson Browne, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 10

Shonen Knife, Marquis Theater, Denver, Oct. 13

Rachael Yamagata, Larimer Lounge, Oct. 14

Of Montreal, Bluebird Theater, Oct. 17

Korn, Broadmoor World Arena, Oct. 19

Stryper's to Hell with the Devil 30th Anniversary Tour, Summitt Music Hall, Oct. 26

A$AP Ferg, Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Nov. 1

Bettye LaVette, Oriental Theater, Denver, Nov. 3

Blue October, Rawkus, Nov. 4

Goo Goo Dolls, Pikes Peak Center, Nov. 5

Courtney Barnett, Ogden Theatre, Denver Nov. 8 •