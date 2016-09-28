September 28, 2016 Music » Big Gigs

Major concerts in Colorado 

Big Gigs

click to enlarge Tears for Fears let it all out at the Pikes Peak Center Oct. 5.
  • Tears for Fears let it all out at the Pikes Peak Center Oct. 5.

Crystal Castles, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 28

Disturbed, Broadmoor World Arena, Sept. 28

The Specials, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Sept. 28

Mumford &amp; Sons, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood, Sept. 28-29

Blind Guardian, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Sept. 29

Jack Garratt, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Sept. 29

The Guy Mendilow Ensemble, Kathryn Mohrman Theatre in CC's Armstrong Hall, Sept. 30

Phil Keaggy, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, Sept. 30

Neil Young and Promise of the Real, Telluride, Sept. 30-Oct. 1

Drake, Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 1-2

Brian Wilson, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Oct. 4

The Cult, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 4

Dinosaur Jr., Bluebird Theater, Denver, Oct. 4-5

Pennywise, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 5

Tears for Fears, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 5

Maroon 5, Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 6

Conjure One, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, Oct. 7

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 7

Cymbals Eat Guitars, Larimer Lounge, Denver, Oct. 8

Haelstorm, Lita Ford, Dorothy, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 8

The Selecter, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 8

Dweezil Zappa, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 9

Jimmy Eat World, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 9

John Abercrombie, Dazzle Jazz, Denver, Oct. 9

Jackson Browne, Pikes Peak Center, Oct. 10

Slayer, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 10

Andrew W.K., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 11

The Devil Wears Prada, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 11

Okkervil River, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Oct. 11

After Midnight, Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree, Oct. 12

Shonen Knife, Marquis Theater, Denver, Oct. 13

Gojira, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 14

Peanut Butter Wolf, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Oct. 14

Rachael Yamagata, Larimer Lounge, Denver, Oct. 14

Chris Smither, Gold Room, Oct. 15

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 17

Of Montreal, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Oct. 17

Tom Odell, Marquis Theater, Denver, Oct. 17

Clutch, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Oct. 18

Deerhunter, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Oct. 18

Korn and Breaking Benjamin, Broadmoor World Arena, Oct. 19

Luther Dickinson, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Oct. 20

John Gorka, Daniels Hall at Swallow Hill, Denver, Oct. 21

Richard Shindell, Friends House, Oct. 21

The Dillinger Escape Plan, Marquis Theater, Denver, Oct. 22

Mary Fahl, The Soiled Dove Underground, Denver, Oct. 22

Propagandhi, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Oct. 22

Five Finger Death Punch, Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 23

Marillion, Paramount Theatre, Denver, Oct. 25

Purity Ring, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Oct. 25

Stryper's To Hell With the Devil 30th Anniversary Tour, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Oct. 26

Tool, Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 26

Stevie Nicks, Pepsi Center, Denver, Oct. 27

The Orb, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Oct. 28

The Infamous Stringdusters' "Big Top Halloween", Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Oct. 28-29

Goo Goo Dolls, Pikes Peak Center, Nov. 5

