January 25, 2017 Music » Big Gigs

Major concerts in Colorado 

Big Gigs

click to enlarge Kings of Leon play the 1stBANK Center in Broomfield Jan. 25.
  • Kings of Leon play the 1stBANK Center in Broomfield Jan. 25.

DNCE, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Jan. 25

Frank Turner, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Jan. 25

The Wailers, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Jan. 26

Black Anvil, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Jan. 27

Jeff Austin Band, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Jan. 27

AFI, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Jan. 28

RJD2, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Jan. 28

Talib Kweli, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Jan. 29

Dashboard Confessional, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Jan. 31

Chief Keef, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Feb. 1

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Feb. 2

WhiteWater Ramble, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Feb. 2

Devendra Banhart, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Feb. 3

Less Than Jake, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Feb. 3

Pop Evil, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Feb. 3

Wake Up and Live: A Bob Marley Tribute, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Feb. 3

Billy Strings, The Gold Room, Feb. 4

Bonfire Dub, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, Denver, Feb. 4

Datsik, 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, Feb. 4

Galactic, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 4

Falling in Reverse, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 5

Iration, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Feb. 6

K.Flay, Black Sheep, Feb. 7

Angel Olsen, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Feb. 9

George Porter Jr., with Zigaboo Modeliste and John Medeski, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Feb. 9

Tribal Seeds, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Feb. 9

John Brown's Body, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Feb. 10

Juicy J, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 10

Sham 69, Marquis Theater, Denver, Feb. 10

Foundation of Funk, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Feb. 10-11

J Boog, Black Sheep, Feb. 11

Run the Jewels, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 11

Tony Toni Tone, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Feb. 11

DevilDriver, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Feb. 12

Shook Twins, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Feb. 12

Circa Survive, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Feb. 14

Sting, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 14

Los Lobos, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, Denver, Feb. 17-18

Lotus, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 18

Praang, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Feb. 18-19

Born of Osiris, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Feb. 19

Great American Canyon Band, Lost Lake Lounge, Denver, Feb. 19

Otep, Marquis Theater, Denver, Feb. 20

Overkill, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Feb. 20

Thundercat, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Feb. 22

Authority Zero, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Feb. 23

Dada, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Feb. 23

Hieroglyphics, Black Sheep, Feb. 23

Trevor Hall, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Feb. 24

Dance Gavin Dance, Black Sheep, Feb. 25

Screeching Weasel, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Feb. 25 •

