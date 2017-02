Major concerts in Colorado 

click to enlarge Felisha Tolentino

Cherry Glazerr pay a vist to Denver's Larimer Lounge on Feb. 3.

B-2, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Feb. 1

Chief Keef, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Feb. 1

Chris Robinson Brotherhood, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Feb. 2

WhiteWater Ramble, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Feb. 2

Devendra Banhart, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Feb. 3

Less Than Jake, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Feb. 3

Wake Up and Live: A Bob Marley Tribute, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Feb. 3

Billy Strings, The Gold Room, Feb. 4

Datsik, 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, Feb. 4

Galactic, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 4

Iration, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Feb. 6

RE:Search, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Feb. 8

Angel Olsen, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Feb. 9

George Porter Jr., with Zigaboo Modeliste and John Medeski, Boulder Theater, Boulder, Feb. 9

Juicy J, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 10

Sham 69, Marquis Theater, Denver, Feb. 10

Foundation of Funk, Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom, Denver, Feb. 10-11

Run the Jewels, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 11

Tony Toni Tone, Colorado Springs City Auditorium, Feb. 11

DevilDriver, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Feb. 12

Shook Twins, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Feb. 12

Circa Survive, Ogden Theatre, Denver, Feb. 14

Sting, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 14

Los Lobos, Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, Denver, Feb. 17-18

Lotus, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, Feb. 18

Praang, Cervantes' Other Side, Denver, Feb. 18-19

Reverend Horton Heat, Larimer Lounge, Denver, Feb. 21-25

Thundercat, Bluebird Theater, Denver, Feb. 22

Authority Zero, Summit Music Hall, Denver, Feb. 23

Hieroglyphics, Black Sheep, Feb. 23

Every Time I Die, Marquis Theater, Denver, Feb. 24

Trevor Hall, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Feb. 24

Dance Gavin Dance, Black Sheep, Feb. 25

Screeching Weasel, Gothic Theatre, Englewood, Feb. 25

Los Campesinos! Bluebird Theater, Denver, Feb. 27

Crocodiles, Hi-Dive, Denver, Feb. 28

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pepsi Center, Denver, March 2

Subdudes, Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree, March 3

Steven Curtis Chapman's "Rock & Worship Road Show," Broadmoor World Arena, March 5

Under the Streetlamp, Pikes Peak Center, March 5

Art Garfunkel's "In Close-Up Tour," Lone Tree Arts Center, Lone Tree, March 7

Bon Jovi, Pepsi Center, Denver, March 14

Ann Wilson, Paramount Theatre, Denver, March 15

Tech N9ne, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, April 8

Tycho, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, April 25

The 1975, Fillmore Auditorium, May 6

Papadosio, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, May 6

Primus, with The Claypool Lennon Delirium, Red Rocks, May 16

Tedeschi Trucks Band, Red Rocks, Jul. 29-30

Bands in the Backyard, Vineland, June 16-17

Blake Shelton, Falcon Stadium, Air Force Academy, Sept. 16