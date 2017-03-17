"Make It Be" is a high point for Stevie Moore and Jason Falkner 

click to enlarge R. Stevie Moore and Jason Falkner, "Make It Be"

With output that makes Guided by Voices' Robert Pollard look like Boston's Tom Scholz, lo-fi hero R. Stevie Moore knows how to write indelibly catchy songs. But he often doesn't. On his 400-plus albums, Moore's decidedly skewed pop often wraps accessible melodies inside ultra-quirky, left-field arrangements. On, Moore has teamed up with multi-instrumentalist power pop legend (and hired gun for Air, Jellyfish and Beck) Jason Falkner to create transcendent, rocking pop seemingly at will. The result of this unlikely pairing is an 18-track album that brings out the very best in both of these auteurs. Falkner's predilection for ambitious arrangements is subdued in favor of a brilliantly straightforward approach, while he helps songwriter Moore limit his tendency toward defiant weirdness.is a high point in the catalogs of both artists.