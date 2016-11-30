Manitou paving stopped 

click to enlarge File photo

Manitou Avenue needs work. The section east of downtown, but west of so-called No Man's Land, is particularly problematic, with deep potholes a regular sight. Manitou Avenue is owned by the state, but in the past few years, the city has filled potholes itself, to make the road drivable.

That saga was supposed to end this year, when the Colorado Department of Transportation commenced its $2.4 million East Avenue Overlay, which includes "milling, paving, ADA ramps (approximately 30), drainage inlet and pipes, adjustments to manholes and water valves, bridge deck repairs and pavement striping." The project has also closed Garden of Gods Place between El Paso Boulevard and Manitou Avenue for repairs (the road will reopen in late December).

But CDOT says now that it won't finish the milling, paving and striping of the Avenue until spring 2017, because the cold weather makes work difficult.