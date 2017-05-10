Manwolves, Misfits, and even more music 

click to enlarge Acclaimed singer-songwriter Tift Merritt will be debuting songs from her newly released Stitch of the World album at Denver's Soiled Dove May 16.

When someone says they love '80s music, you can usually bet they're not referring to, say, Throbbing Gristle's Journey Through a Body. In any case, nostalgia for the decade remains a significant player in the collective unconscious of music consumption, from its influence on the early '00s rash of post-punk and new-wave revivalists (The Killers, Franz Ferdinand, Arctic Monkeys) to Bruno Mars' Minneapolis Sound pastiches to any Tejon Street cover band that's ever charmed their faithful audiences with yet another rendition of "Blister in the Sun."

For those who retain a fascination with the decade's pop sheen, the Broadmoor World Arena now has tickets available for Replay America: The Ultimate '80s Festival, which takes place Aug. 16 and features the likes of Billy Ocean, Starship featuring Mickey Thomas, Taylor Dayne, Naked Eyes and The Motels featuring Martha Davis. Hey, if nothing else, "Only the Lonely" is still a jam, even if it's the second-best song with that title.

Elsewhere, Colorado College's annual Llamapalooza music and arts festival, which takes place Saturday, May 13, has finalized its lineup. Joining the previously announced Chicago-based headlining acts — emcee and erstwhile Chance the Rapper collaborator Noname and hip-hop/jazz/rock fusion band Manwolves — is St. Paul-based indie rock act Hippo Campus. The band has previously graced the stage at South by Southwest, Lollapalooza and Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and released an LP, Landmark, in February 2017. Also performing are Colorado College's own Despairagus, Mad Wallace and Promiscuous Stepsister.

Looking a bit further into the future, next month has some interesting shows on the horizon. Local art-rock standouts Cocordion will be joined by Briffaut and Kansas City's Fullbloods for a "semi-secret" house show on June 7. (You could always try Facebook messaging them about that.) If you can't wait until then, you can head up to Denver this week and catch Cocordion, along with Anna Smith and Charioteer, at the Skylark Lounge on Friday, May 12.

Sunshine Studios, meanwhile, will welcome Doyle, the solo project of former Misfits guitarist Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein, on June 21, featuring Davey Suicide and He Kill 3 in support. Former Misfits vocalist Michale Graves, incidentally, recently made an acoustic stop at the Zodiac, so it's clearly a good season to catch auxiliary Misfits members.

For another exercise in doomy music that may be more or less cartoonishly evil, the Arizona-based Ned Flanders-themed death metal act Okilly Dokilly (see interview, p. 42) hits the Black Sheep on May 11, joined by Beatallica and Sonic Vomit.

Also this week, Austin-based punk band Xetas headlines a full night at the Triple Nickel Tavern on May 14, on a bill with California's No Parents, Shiii Whaaa, Dirty Few, The Youthful Nothings and Product Lust.

And for fans of Americana, North Carolina-based singer-songwriter Tift Merritt appears at Denver's Soiled Dove on Tuesday, May 16. Merritt's latest release for Yep Roc records, Stitch of the World, was released in January of 2017 and received positive notice from media outlets such as NPR and American Songwriter.

Finally, this announcement comes extremely early but, frankly, you might need this much notice to get tickets. The national tour of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway musical Hamilton plays Denver's Buell Theatre as part of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts' 2017/2018 Broadway series, running from Feb. 27- April 1, 2018. Hamilton, if you've somehow avoided the news altogether for the past year, became a sensation by combining musical theater with that newfangled "hip-hop" music.

