January 18, 2017 News » Local News

Martha Barton retires from Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, hospice foundation 

In June, Martha Barton will retire from her roles as President of Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care and CEO of Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, she announced. Barton's long career included service on the Medical Ethics committees of both Penrose-St. Francis Health Services and Memorial Health System (now UCHealth-Memorial), the Mayor's 2001 Blue Ribbon Commission on Governance/Ownership of Memorial Hospital, the 2010 Citizens Commission on Ownership and Governance of Memorial Health System, and the Board of Directors of Innovations in Aging.

An executive search firm will conduct a regional and national search to assist the organization's executive search committee in finding a replacement.

