click to enlarge Courtesy the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office

Ryan Parsell, chief deputy of the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder's Office, has joined state government as deputy state treasurer at an annual salary of $115,000. His salary when he left the county was $72,665.

Assuming his role as of March 27 is Mary Bartelson, operations manager, who's worked for the office since 1988. She oversaw the opening of a Fort Carson branch last year, as well as other projects. She'll keep her current title and add chief deputy to it, at a salary of $81,484.