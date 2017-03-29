MeadowGrass finalizes Memorial Day weekend lineup 

click to enlarge MeadowGrass organizers have just announced that Joan Osborne is among the newest additions to this year's Memorial Day weekend lineup.

Since tickets for the Meadow Grass Music Festival go up to their regular prices on April 1 — no joke! — now is a good time to take the plunge if you're interested. Incidentally, Rocky Mountain Highway has rolled out its finalized lineup, fleshing out the previously announced Gipsy Moon, Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native, The Black Lillies, The Accidentals, Parsonsfield and Paper Bird.

Friday's proceedings will open with a performance from Manitou Springs-based Americana-folk band The Kinnikinniks, the latest venture of singer-songwriter Don Goede. Following that, the Denver-based Zach Heckendorf with Acoustic Ambush, who could boast both a debut album and a Red Rocks performance by age 18, bring their brand of hip-hop-inspired folk to the stage. After Ben Sollee & Kentucky Native's first showing in Colorado and Nashville's country-rockers Black Lillies perform on the main stage, late-night duties will be handled by local reggae sextet Mo' Mungus.

Saturday kicks off with local singer-songwriter Xanthe Alexis, fresh off her East Coast tour featuring a stop at New York's Rockwood Music Hall, followed by sets from Detroit-based Americana duo Escaping Pavement and Mississippi-born, local outlaw country mainstay Joe Johnson, and Denver indie-folk act Covenhoven. The headliner for Saturday night, performing after The Accidentals and Parsonsfield, is six-time Grammy nominee Joan Osborne, whom you'll likely remember from her recording of the Eric Bazilian-penned "One of Us," which became a widely successful hit in 1995.

Since then, Osborne has stayed busy with both her solo career and guest appearances with legendary Motown sidemen The Funk Brothers, Phil Lesh and Friends, Cheap Trick's Sgt. Pepper Live and Mavis Staples, among others. Osborne's sole Colorado performance for the summer will feature a mix of her own material and her interpretations of Bob Dylan's back catalogue, anticipating her upcoming LP, Joan Osborne Sings the Songs of Bob Dylan.

The late-night stage for Saturday will feature the duos Dually Noted and Milo-Hayes Meld.

Sunday morning kicks off with some Celtgrass courtesy of Bruce Hayes, followed by long-time Colorado Springs resident Malcolm Lucard, a singer-songwriter now based in Switzerland. Haunted Windchimes co-founders Desirae Garcia and Inaiah Lujan's "vintage pop" project in/PLANES continues in the afternoon, preceding bluesmen Phil Wiggins and George Kilby Jr., Massachusetts-based singer-songwriter Heather Maloney, and Denver's Great American Taxi, whom Rocky Mountain Highway organizer Steve Harris notes backed up Portland singer-songwriter Todd Snider for an "epic closing performance" at MeadowGrass 2013. Capping off the evening after headliners Paper Bird are perennial MeadowGrass favorites Woodshed Red on the late-night stage.

While you're doing your early summer concert ticket-buying, meanwhile, Red Rocks Amphitheatre just announced that tickets are now on sale for the indie-rock dream team of Father John Misty and former Rilo Kiley frontwoman Jenny Lewis, who perform Friday, Aug. 25.

Elsewhere, for local jazz fans, March 30 to April 1 holds an embarrassment of riches at The Broadmoor's Weekend of Jazz. Hosted by Grammy-winning acoustic guitarist and composer Earl Klugh, the weekend features legendary guitarist/vocalist George Benson, saxophonist and six-time Grammy-winner David Sanborn, guitarist Jonathan Butler, tenor saxophonist Richard Elliot, singer, songwriter and pianist Kandace Springs, and multi-instrumentalist and composer Tom Braxton.

For the more punk amongst us, the Black Sheep has what you need this week, hosting Michigan hardcore/thrash outfit Turncoat on March 29 with Creep Status, Taking Alpha and Common Good. And then, as proof that ska punk will never die, the venue will be bringing long-running Californians Voodoo Glow Skulls back to town on April 2, joined by locals Autonomous and The Knock Blockers.

